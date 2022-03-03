Bolivian gov't and Evo do not see Ukraine crisis the same way

Ambassador Pary said Bolivia favored peace

Despite belonging to the same political party (Movement Towards Socialism - MAS), the current government of Bolivia and former President Evo Morales have dissenting views regarding the Ukraine crisis.

Bolivia's Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Diego Pary Wednesday rejected Russia's invasion in his message before the General Assembly. Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani stressed Bolivia was a pacifist State in all multilateral scenarios.

Opposite them stood party leader and former head of state Morales, who questions the United States' role as well as that of NATO in the ongoing conflict.

“Before some uninformed statements that could generate confusion; I remember that Bolivia's position on Ukraine in multilateral spaces is clear, we are a pacifist State and we promote the political-diplomatic negotiation from the culture of dialogue and peace”, Mamani stressed.

Ambassador Pary had explained that “my country firmly rejected and rejects all invasions and unilateral actions carried out by several powers throughout recent history in violation of international law and the United Nations Charter itself. Examples of this are Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Palestine and today Ukraine.”

Bolivia had issued a statement Feb. 24 expressing its concern over Russia's attack on Ukraine and called for the preservation of peace and security. It regretted the lack of dialogue and understanding between the two countries.

The following day Bolivia did not sign the declaration passed by the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS), which “strongly condemns the illegal, unjustified and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.”

Bolivia's Ambassador before the OAS Héctor Arce called for dialogue: “Bolivia expresses its deep concern and regrets that the lack of dialogue and understanding between two sovereign nations has provoked a further escalation of the conflict. Bolivia believes only in the peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue, diplomacy, and understanding between nations.”

Instead, Morales sided with Russia and pointed his finger at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United States. A country which has “caused the death of millions with the atomic bombs against Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the Condor Plan in Latin America and NATO interventionism in so many countries of the world now threatens to make Russia 'pay a high price' for defending its continuity as a sovereign state,” Evo said on Twitter.

MAS Deputy Rolando Cuéllar also sided with Russia and said President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine was “right.” He further said Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski was a “dictator” for trying to create “a Nazi colony” in Europe.

”We want to support the decision of President Vladimir Putin, a right decision. At this moment what the president of Russia has decided is to save and protect the Russian people, because of the threats of the dictator president of Ukraine (Zelensky). Really the president of Ukraine is not going to make a Nazi colony from now on, he should not install military bases in Kiev (Kyiv),” Cuéllar had said Feb. 25.