Falklands government and community fundraising in support of Ukraine

10th Thursday, March 2022 - 00:41 UTC Full article

The Ukrainian flag has recently been flying high on Victory Green, but we now want to start fundraising in earnest

The war in Ukraine is at the forefront of our minds in the Falkland Islands community, not least as it brings back strong memories of 40 years ago, when our peaceful home was also invaded by a hostile neighbor, intent on seizing land and assuming sovereignty, without concern for the safety, security or rights of the people living here.

Falkland Islanders strongly identify with what is happening in the Ukraine and, as such, we want to do more to help the Ukrainian people. The Ukrainian flag has recently been flying high on Victory Green, but we now want to start fundraising in earnest. The best we can do to help right now is to send money to where it is most needed.

The Falkland Islands Government is in the process of setting up a bank account to receive direct donations and there will be donation collection buckets for the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Appeal available at the upcoming Multicultural Day event on Saturday 12 March, starting from 1pm at the Beaver Hanger with a carnival of music, dancing and floats, and moving to FIDF Hall after.

Additionally, if there are members of the community who would like to come forward and volunteer to carry out further fundraising activities, then please contact Gilbert House via email – assembly@sec.gov.fk – or call 27451. We want to make March a fundraising month for Ukraine, and the Legislative Assembly will also seek to make a donation that is commensurate with amount that is fundraised by our generous and warm-hearted community.