Machu Picchu ruins to remain open during declaration of emergency

11th Friday, March 2022 - 09:23 UTC Full article

Peruvian authorities have guaranteed tourist services are to remain operational in Machu Picchu despite the recent declaration of emergency by the federal government.

As per Supreme Decree 020-2022-PCM, published in the extraordinary edition of the Official Gazette, the Government declared a state of emergency for 60 calendar days in the district of Machu Picchu, located in the province of Urubamba, department of Cusco, due to imminent danger of landslides and floods as a result of heavy rains.

During that time, works must be carried out to address these threats, the Government ordered. Nevertheless, visits to the archaeological site, as well as transportation and accommodations will remain unchanged.

On Friday, January 21, a landslide set off alarms in Machu Picchu Pueblo, where one person lost his life and dozens of houses and businesses were heavily affected, for which the Cusco Region authorities requested the measure, which will be effective as of March 10.

Faced with this declaration of a state of emergency, Machu Picchu Mayor Darwin Baca said people were misled to believe the tourist attraction was to be closed, which is not the case.

”Machu Picchu continues with its activities in a normal way, the restaurants, hotels, trains, and others continue with their work, our llaqta has not closed nor will it close its doors, this resolution (state of emergency) only serves so that, as authorities, we improve the conditions of attention and security for our visitors,“ he pointed out.

Baca also said he hoped that, with this measure, the Government will be able to allocate the necessary budget for the river defense works of the Alccamayo, Aguas Calientes, and Vilcanota rivers, a key work for the protection and safeguarding of all the people of Machu Picchu.

”The declaration of emergency is a great opportunity for all of Machu Picchu and gives the possibility of already having funding for prevention and de-silting works, I have coordinated with the Ministry of Tourism and this resolution helps to have the necessary budget.”

The works must be executed by the regional government of Cusco and the City Council, with technical coordination and follow-up from the National Civil Defense Institute (Indeci) and the participation of the Ministries of Health; Education; Housing, Construction and Sanitation; Transportation and Communications; Energy and Mines; Interior; Defense, and public and private institutions.

The new Decree also provides that the actions must have a direct causal link between the interventions and the event, and may be modified according to the needs and safety elements that may arise during their execution, based on the technical studies of the competent entities.

“The implementation of the actions foreseen in this supreme decree will be financed from the institutional budget of the involved folds, in accordance with the regulations in force.”