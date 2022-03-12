In 2013, “we reaffirmed our wish to be a part of Global Britain”, Falklands Legislative Assembly chair

“Since 1982, we have worked hard to develop a self-sufficient economy and future for the Falklands and this has not always been simple”

“Sadly, my home was invaded by Argentine forces in 1982 and the effect this had on my home was devastating” (Pic S.Hoarn)

UK's news agency Press Association has interviewed the current chair of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly, MLA Teslyn Barkman on the 40th anniversary of the Falklands' war and the ninth, on the self-determination referendum from March 2013.

MLA Barkman says the impact of the invasion by Argentine forces in 1982 was “devastating” and that the people of the Falklands are working hard to develop a self sufficient economy.

A series of events is being held in the UK and the Falklands in the coming months to mark the 40th anniversary of the conflict.

Recalling the ninth anniversary of the March 2013 self-determination referendum by the Falklands' people she said: “As a Falkland Islander I know my existence is an annoyance to the agenda of a much larger country, Argentina.

“Our history has mostly been peaceful until the creep of a claim by Argentina started to be shouted across the water. We had to adapt and protest for our human rights in reaction to the volume of their efforts.

“Sadly, my home was invaded by Argentine forces in 1982 and the effect this had on my home was devastating. Falkland Islanders lived through a terrifying war that would decide whether they had a future.”

Since 1982, we have worked hard to develop a self-sufficient economy and future for the Falklands and this has not always been simple.

“Since the war, there has been International Committee of the Red Cross-led humanitarian work hosted and supported by the Falkland Islands to identify Argentine war dead.

“We have also facilitated visits from the families of those identified, recognizing that dignity is something everyone should be granted.

“There has also been a long effort funded by the UK Government to remove 35,000 Argentine anti-tank and anti-personnel landmines.

“Unfortunately, there is still a high level of propaganda that Argentina spreads. On top of this, our people continue to deal with economic sanctions and diplomatic efforts to rewrite the history of our people.

“To counter the propaganda, my country stood up in 2013 to declare to the world that they wanted to remain a self-governing British Overseas Territory. 92% of Falkland Islanders voted and 99.8% agreed with that position.

“We reaffirmed our wish to be a part of Global Britain with a decisive vote that was also externally verified.

“I am proud of what we have achieved and hope one day that we will not have to explain our right to self-determination, our right to peace, to the world.”