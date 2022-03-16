Falklands celebrated its fantastic diversity on the Multicultural Day Festival

The Falkland Islands celebrated last Saturday, March 12th, Multicultural Day, with massive participation from the different communities who participated in the event with a display of dance, music, food.

It was a fantastic highlight of the cultural diversity of the Falklands.

The event, under the motto, “One Community, Falklands Together” was attended by representatives from 32 countries, Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, England, Falkland Islands, Germany, Greece, Guyana, India, Ireland, Jamaica, Japan, Nepal, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Scotland, Somalia, South Africa, Spain, Saint Helena, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Uruguay, Venezuelan, Wales and Zimbabwe.

There was also a great Khukri pattern presentation from the Gurkhas.

Zoe Clement did the Falklands proud with her rendition of ‘This Is My Home’, accompanied by Shirley Adams Leach. The Festival concluded with stunning musical and dancing performances.

The Falkland Islands population is estimated in some 3,500 people, but with members from sixty different countries.