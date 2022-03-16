UK further supports Ukraine through armed conflict with Russia

The UK has openly supplied weapons to Ukraine but its help also extends to non-military areas

Weeks into a military conflict with the Russian Federation, the Parliament of Ukraine has announced it would up its defense spending following a £ 1.7 billion loan from the United Kingdom, it was reported.

That funding will go largely to bolstering the capacities of the Ukrainian Navy, according to Kyiv sources. Ukraine will reportedly purchase two minesweepers from British suppliers, and will also allocate these funds to ensure the joint construction of missile weaponry and to further arm its fleet.

Ukraine also plans to build a frigate and to receive advisory and technical support for the construction of naval infrastructure, including the delivery of equipment, as per an agreement signed in London Nov. 12, 2021, to envisage allocations for the construction of eight missile craft, the procurement of two minesweepers from the UK, and the opening of two naval bases in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, British military sources have been quoted as expressing their satisfaction when watching video footage from Ukraine showing UK-built missile launchers destroying large numbers of Russian tanks and armored vehicles.

Britain, along with the US, was one of the first countries to provide Ukraine with advanced “lethal” weapons described as “defensive” - weeks before the Russian military operation on February 24.

The first batch of British aid, on January 17, included at least 2,000 Next Generation Light Antitank Weapons (NLAW), in addition to weapons, ammunition, armor, helmets, military boots, food, and communications and positioning equipment.

Defense Minister Ben Wallace has admitted March 9 his country intended to supply military aid to the Ukrainian armed forces. “In response to further acts of aggression by Russia, we have now increased that supply. I can update the House that, as of today, we have delivered 3,615 NLAWs and continue to deliver more,” Wallace told the House of Commons.

He also said indicated anti-tank Javelin missiles would be delivered shortly. “I want to assure the House that everything we do is bound by the decision to supply defensive systems and is calibrated not to escalate to a strategic level,” Wallace added.

The UK government has also agreed to explore the donation of Starstreak high-velocity, man-portable anti-air missiles. “We believe that this system will remain within the definition of defensive weapons but will allow the Ukrainian forces to better defend their skies,” said the minister.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman has said that the Russian missile strikes on a Ukrainian base near the Polish border were deeply concerning but it would not keep Britain from continuing to provide Ukraine with defensive weapons.

A spokesman for the British Foreign Office told Asharq Al-Awsat that the United Kingdom was the leading European country supporting Ukraine's sovereignty. He recalled that since 2015, British forces had trained more than 22,000 members of the Ukrainian armed forces, and the government approved a £1.7 billion loan to develop Ukraine's maritime capabilities. The British support for Ukraine also extends to other non-military areas.

The United Kingdom has also encouraged British families to welcome Ukrainian refugees fleeing their country, under the “Homes for Ukraine” program, which will let asylum-seekers into Britain even if they do not have local family ties. Britons will be paid £ 350 a month if they can offer refugees a spare room or property for a minimum period of six months. The British government will also support municipalities to provide free education, health care, and assistance to those entitled to residing and working in Britain for three years before applying to settle their situation and stay in the country.

Ukrainian refugees are expected to reach the UK by the thousands.