Falklands launches consultation on Marine Managed Areas to conserve the Islands marine environment

24th Thursday, March 2022 - 09:16 UTC Full article

The proposed MMAs set aside areas for special protection and balance conservation as a primary objective

The unique marine environment of the Falkland Islands is important to the community and is vital in supporting biodiversity and the economy of the Islands. As part of the role in caring for and managing our marine environment for current and future generations, the Falkland Islands Government is undertaking policy development for Marine Managed Areas (MMAs) for the Falkland Islands.

The proposed MMAs set aside areas for special protection and balance conservation as a primary objective with the sustainable economic and social development needs of our home.

Evidence in support of the identified sites and why they are important to the Islands is detailed in the accompanying technical report produced by the South Atlantic Environmental Research Institute (SAERI). This report presents a significant volume of new knowledge on, and understanding of, our marine environment, and is the culmination of extensive research and work carried out since 2014.

We are keen to hear from the public on the proposed MMAs, and the findings from the consultation will be considered alongside the technical information to assist with policy development by FIG. This follows an ExCo decision in 2021 to consult on MMAs, as well as the work laid out in the Falkland Islands Environment Strategy 2021–2040, which was adopted in September 2021.

The consultation was launched Wednesday 23 March 2022, and runs until Sunday 1 May 2022. To have your say, and help us save paper, please complete the consultation document online at: www.fig.gov.fk/policy/consultations

If completing it online is not an option for you, paper copies are also available at the Post Office and Christie Community Library. Further information, or paper copies, may also be requested by contacting the Environment Department by email environment@sec.gov.fk or by calling 28449.

The technical report compiled by SAERI is also available on the consultation webpage and printed reference copies will also be available in the Post Office and Christie Community Library.

MLA Pete Biggs, said: “It’s great to see the consultation for Marine Managed Areas of the Falkland Islands launch. These areas have the potential to significantly increase protections for our unique and precious inshore and offshore marine environment. It’s an important step in taking forward the commitment made in our Environment Strategy 2021 – 2040 to establish 15% of our marine waters as Marine Managed Areas.

“The Environment Department and I would like to take this opportunity to thank SAERI for all of the research and effort they have put into developing the technical report. I encourage everyone to take part in the consultation as it will help us develop a policy that is fit for purpose long into the future.”