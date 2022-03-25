CFK and her son praise Memory Day rally demonstrators

“Today the Argentine people filled the Plaza de Mayo again,” CFK posted on Twitter

Argentine Vice-President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) Thursday sent a message through social media to the groups who marched onto Buenos Aires' Plaza de Mayo during the Memory Day commemorations of those fallen under the military dictatorship which came to power March 24, 1976.

CFK highlighted the popular demonstration amid a conflictive relationship between her and her closest followers, and President Alberto Fernández in the aftermath of the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Today the Argentine people filled the Plaza de Mayo again,” CFK posted on Twitter. She had encouraged the La Cámpora youth movement to stage the demonstration. Her son, Deputy Máximo Kirchner, who heads La Cámpora, was also critical of the head of state, saying “the Government has to be with the people inside.”

The leftwing groups started at the former Navy School of Mechanics (ESMA) -which was turned into a clandestine detention center in the late 1970s and is now a museum marking those horrors- and marched all the way to Plaza de Mayo.

”We want a better country and I am moved by the conviction (of the militants) to want it when everyone tells you that everything is shit. If everything sucks we are going to be everything so that it stops sucking, we have to move forward. Self-pity is the worst way, we have to transform reality, that is what we are for. The government has to be with the people inside,“ Deputy Kirchner said.

”What we have to understand is that when people are part of a government, they support it, the bad things are less bad and the good things are better. It is with the people inside,“ he added.

”We gave all the fights we gave, not only during the Macrismo, [but] before it as well. When we told the Argentine society that we had to endure and put up with the vulture funds so that they would not enter Argentina, it was so that what we are experiencing today would not happen and we said it in every possible language. Over the last 50 days, you will have seen TV channels ... criticize our stance vis-à-vis the IMF. One chooses: the TV studios or the street and the people,” he added.