Court bans Alberto Fujimori from leaving Peru, but he is still at a Lima prison

Fujimori is still at a Lima prison despite his pardon having been declared effective

The Fourth Transitory National Superior Criminal Court Specializing in Organized Crime in Lima, Thursday issued a ruling banning former President Alberto Fujimori from leaving the country for the next 18 months, it was reported.

The measure was taken withing legal action taken against Fujimori for his alleged involvement in the killing of six peasants during his government.

The court thus acquiesced to the prosecution's request, which was based on fears that the former head of state might leave Peru if he is finally released from jail after the Constitutional Court declared the pardon granted to him in 2017 should become effective.

Fujimori has been sentenced to 25 years in jail for crimes against humanity after forces under his command committed two massacres.

In this new case, the former head of state is charged for his alleged responsibility in the murder of six peasants in Pativilca, a suburb of Lima, in 1992, by the paramilitary group Colina.

The Court also determined that Fujimori must appear before the court whenever he is required to do so, unless his health prevents it, and assured that these measures can be extended due to the complexity of the Pativilca case.

At this moment, the 83-year-old former president is expected to be released from Lima's Barbadilla prison.

Fujimori's lawyer César Nakazaki said in a press statement that there is currently no danger of the former president escaping and that he “will comply” with whatever the Judiciary decides.

President Pedro Castillo Terrones announced Wednesday that he will abide by the courts' rulings, but vowed to take the case before international tribunals.