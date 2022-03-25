Peruvian mine workers roundup 48-hour strike

Some 1,000 people have been laid off in the past few days

Workers of the Chinalco mining company have announced they would remain for 48 hours on strike, in addition to blocking the Peruvian Central Highway, thus halting traffic.

The protesters hold the company accountable for the dismissal of almost 1,000 employees while disregarding legal commitments and provisions, among other abuses. The miners were finishing their protest Friday in the province of Huancayo, department of Junin, central Peru.

The strikers accuse Chinalco of not complying with commitments that guaranteed sources of employment and livelihood in the town of Pucara, district of Morococha. They recalled that when they sought to solve the problem through dialogue they were left unattended.

Chinalco decided to terminate its concession of facilities to other mining companies, such as Austria Duvas and Panamerican Silver. As a result, these companies had to stop their operations and lay off almost 1,000 workers.

The labor protesters also said in a statement that this situation “has harmed the communal company of Pucara, which provided personnel, vehicle, and equipment rental services to these companies, harming it directly.”

They also demanded that Chinalco put an end to its abuses, abide by Peruvian laws and not generate social conflict. They also recalled the mining company's commitment in writing to contribute to the sustainable development of the population and environmental protection, which has failed to take place.

Peasant patrols in the province of Yauli (Junín), joined the strike to support the workers who were dismissed due to Chinalco's decision. Patrol leader José Poma said Chinalco had absorbed most local small businesses. “Chinalco is ignoring the signing of the framework agreement and the employment opportunities of the district, the community, and the province of the Junín region,” Poma said.

This strike has also left Junín people stranded, unable to reach the national capital of Lima, due to the roadblocks.