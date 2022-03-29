Brazilian Labor Ministry announces employment on the rise in February

29th Tuesday, March 2022 - 22:06 UTC Full article

But companies will not continue hiring at last year's pace forever,” Dalcolmo said.

Brazilian authorities Tuesday announced a surplus of 328,507 formal jobs during February of 2022, which was the second-best result for the month since 2010, according to the General Cadastre for Employed and Unemployed (Caged) released by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

February's figures stemmed from 2.013 million hirings and 1.685 million dismissals. It was the best result for the month, second only to 2021 when the balance was 397,915 jobs.

Labor Ministry official Bruno Dalcolmo pointed out that this was the first time that the monthly total of admissions exceeded 2 million vacancies. However, he admitted there was a downward trend in hiring.

“What we see here in February 2022 from the point of view of admissions is something important to note. For the first time, we are above 2 million hires. Of course, it is not possible to say that it is something structural and that it will remain at this level,” Dalcolmo said.

“We have already registered that it is natural to expect some deceleration in relation to last year's hiring level. It is a natural process, companies will not continue hiring at last year's pace forever,” he added.

The numbers show that in February, the five groups of economic activity showed a positive balance, especially in the services sector, with the generation of 215,421 new jobs, distributed mainly in public administration, defense and social security, education, health and social services.

Industrial activities closed the month with 43,000 new jobs, with the transformation industry accounting for 38,575 of them. Construction closed the month with 39,453 new jobs.

With February's result, the number of active formal jobs stood at 41,157,217, a positive variation of 0.8% in relation to the previous month. The accumulated balance in 2022 was 478,862 registered jobs, resulting from 3,818,888 new admissions and 3,340,026 dismissals.

The new Caged data also show that the average hiring wage in February 2022 was R$ 1,878.66 (US$ 395), a -3.15% variation from January's figures.

Regarding part-time work, 26,104 new admissions and 16,586 dismissals were registered, a balance of +9,518 jobs.

(Source: Agencia Brasil)