Freedom of navigation part of new Arctic strategy, announces UK defense secretary

30th Wednesday, March 2022 - 09:46 UTC Full article

The strategy will also see the UK invest in research and development to build a modern defense capability for the region.

UK will maintain a Royal Navy presence periodically in the High North, as part of plans announced by Defense Secretary in Norway. The Defense Secretary has announced plans to ensure freedom of navigation and protect critical underwater infrastructure in the Arctic as part of a new strategy in the region.

Ben Wallace was in Norway to unveil the UK's Defense Contribution in the High North, which also outlines the UK's commitment to NATO, such as increasing UK training and operations in the area with allies and partners.

The strategy will also see the UK invest in research and development to build a modern defense capability for the region.

As part of the plans, the UK will maintain a Royal Navy presence periodically in the High North. “The High North and the impact of climate change affects us all whether we like it or not,” Secretary Wallace said.

“The North Atlantic will always be the UK's 'home beat' and so it is vital that we strengthen both our interoperability and our force integration with NATO and non-NATO partners in the region.”

During his time in Norway, Wallace met his Norwegian counterpart as well as those taking part in Exercise Cold Response 22 – NATO's biggest Arctic exercise for 30 years, with 35,000 troops from 28 participant nations.

The training in Norway allows NATO allies and partners to practice their skills operating in extreme surroundings.

About 900 Royal Marines have been deployed to the Arctic since January in preparation for the exercises, sharpening their expertise operating in the freezing conditions.

The Defense Secretary also met with the crew on board HMS Prince of Wales, which has been central to the NATO exercise and received a series of briefings on its role as a NATO command platform.

Ben Wallace was in Norway to unveil the UK's Defense Contribution in the High North, which also outlines the UK's commitment to NATO, such as increasing UK training and operations in the area with allies and partners.