Tierra del Fuego addresses Malvinas Question issues and blasts appointment of “colonial governor Alison Blake”

31st Thursday, March 2022 - 10:30 UTC Full article

The provincial lawmakers honored Malvinas Veterans and Fallen combatants, and declaring April 17 the “Day of War Veteran from Tierra del Fuego”

The Tierra del Fuego provincial Legislative held on Wednesday its first ordinary session of 2022 to approve several decrees and motions referred to the Malvinas Question, and to mark the 40th anniversary of the conflict, triggered by the invasion of the Falkland Islands by Argentine forces on April 2nd 1982.

The Orders of the Day also included strong disapproval of new missile batteries in the Falklands and rejection of the appointment of Alison Mary Blake as the next governor of the Islands.

The provincial lawmakers started by honoring Malvinas Veterans and Fallen combatants, and declaring April 17 the “Day of War Veteran from Tierra del Fuego”,. April 17 is the birth date of Ampuero Yañez from Rio Grande, Tierra del Fuego, who has been recognized as a “provincial hero” for his “patriotism and valor shown during the armed conflict in 1982, in defense of the sovereignty of the Argentine Republic”.

Argentina already has a national commemoration “Day of the Veterans and of the Fallen in the Malvinas War”, which is a bank holiday and takes place on April 2nd, and this year is next Saturday.

Another issue decided was nomenclature and topography topics, by giving names linked to history and territorial integrity of Tierra del Fuego, to places both in the Argentine extreme south island shared with Chile, and in the Falklands/Malvinas.

Likewise the 297 Malvinas Veterans residing in Tierra del Fuego are to be considered as “Significant and Admired Citizens of the Province”. A special acknowledgment was also extended for Argentine Air Force personnel stationed in the island's bases during the conflict,

Finally lawmakers expressed their deepest condemnation to “the mounting of new ground-air missile batteries in the Malvinas Islands”, plus a special “welcome salutation” to the “illegitimate appointment” as “colonial governor of our Malvinas Islands, Alison Mary Blake”, the first woman governor of the Falklands.