Falklands40, Key dates April/May 2022 to mark the anniversary in the Islands

1st Friday, April 2022 - 09:46 UTC

The following is a detail of the activities scheduled in the Falklands Islands for Falklands40 in April and May.

APRIL

Friday 1st April FIDF Association reception for FIDF 1982 Veterans

Saturday 9th April, 3pm ‘New Beginnings for Falklands40’ musical event, Christ Church Cathedral

Saturday 16th April Community Day

Thurs 21st April HM the Queen’s Birthday Parade

Thurs 21st April, 12-1:30pm HM Queen’s Birthday Party event, Government House

Monday 25th April Anzac Day

40th Anniversary of Operation Paraquet – Liberation of South Georgia

Anzac Day and 40th Anniversary Op Paraquet Reception, GH

MAY

Wednesday 4th May Lt Nick Taylor Memorial Service

Saturday 7th May SSA Hoedown - Family Dance

Saturday 14th May 3 Peaks Challenge

6:30pm ‘Beyond the crags of Tumbledown’ musical event, Christ Church Cathedral

Friday 20th May Shackleton Day event, Government House

Saturday 21st May Landing Day

Worldwide Amateur Radio Link-Up

Weds 25th May Atlantic Conveyor Memorial Service

Friday 27th May May Ball

Sunday 29th May Goose Green Liberation Day

May/June UK – F.I Microlite Flights