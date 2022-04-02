Argentina focused on ties with US

Argentina's Economy Minister Martín Guzmán met Friday with US Ambassador Marc Stanley at the Treasury Palace in Buenos Aires to discuss the bilateral agenda regarding cooperation between the two countries.

“Very good meeting with the Ambassador of the United States. We worked to continue strengthening the development of economic cooperation opportunities between our nations, especially in the field of energy”, said Guzmán after the meeting, through a press release.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary of International Economic and Financial Affairs of the Ministry of Economy, Maia Colodenco, and Ernest Abisellan, Counselor for Economic Affairs, Science, Technology, Environment and Health of the US Embassy.

Earlier Friday, President Alberto Fernández had Argentina's Ambassador to Washington at Casa Rosada, Jorge Argüello, with whom he reviewed the current diplomatic relationship and discussed the agenda for the IX Summit of the Americas to be held in Los Angeles, California, next June. The meeting takes place every three years and brings together the heads of state and government of the entire continent, but it was neglected under former US President Donald Trump.

Guzmán and Stanley also reviewed the issue of money-laundering as Argentina prepares to make payments to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as per the new agreement signed last month.

Stanley had already met with Vice-President Cristina Fernánddez de Kirchner (CFK), who asked him for his country's assistance with a bill submitted in Congress by a group of Frente de Todos (FdT) Senators to create a National Fund for the cancellation of the debt with the IMF by taxing assets abroad belonging to Argentine nationals.

The ambassador also met with the opposition PRO Chairwoman Patricia Bullrich as part of his engagements with local leaders to have first-hand knowledge of the country's present situation.