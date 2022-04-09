Paraguay: Electric cars almost sold out amid increase in price of fuel

Paraguayan traders of electric cars have nearly run out of stock as demand grew above projections due to the increasing price of fuel, it was reported Friday in Asunción.

Dealers also said they were expecting new shipments with several vehicle models in approximately 45 days.

A trip from Asunción to Ciudad del Este in an electric car costs 95% less than in a combustion car, according to electric-car manufacturers Baic quoted by Paraguayan media.

The large number of sales was in all segments of electromobility, including electric motorcycles and even bicycles. Despite their high price, there are environmental and commuting benefits, which turned out to be decisive.

In September of 2021, there were little over 1,000 electric vehicles in Paraguay and the number of recharging stations was growing rapidly as consumers were starting to be encouraged to transition towards the new technology.

Marking World Electric Vehicle Day Sept. 9 last year, Paraguay's Chamber of Automotive and Machinery Distributors (Cadam) issued a statement announcing it was promoting electromobility “with all its strength.”

“In other continents, such as Europe, the main factor of electromobility is the environment and emissions. Here in Paraguay, besides being in accordance with the Air Quality Law, we are the country that produces the most renewable and clean energy in the world. So, if we give strength to electromobility, we are not only helping the environment, we are also substituting oil imports and saving foreign currency,” Cadam's Miguel Carrizosa said.

He also underlined back then that with electromobility, public transport would be undented by increases in the price of diesel or gasoline.