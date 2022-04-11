Argentine President becomes a father for the second time

Francisco Fernández Yáñez was delivered through Caesarian surgery and is said to be in good health.

Argentine First Lady Fabiola Yáñez Monday gave birth to her son Francisco Fernández Yáñez, the first of the presidential couple. The baby was reported to be okay after a C-section was performed during the delivery at Buenos Aires' Otamendi Sanatorium.

The arrival of the little boy, the second child of President Alberto Fernández', took place at 1:21 a.m. local time, according to Casa Rosada's Medical Unit.

President Fernández has a son now aged 27 from his marriage with Marcela Lucchetti, whom he divorced in 2005.

“Francisco was born!!!, With your mother we are immensely happy. Welcome to life!!!,” the head of state wrote on social media captioning a picture showing the baby's footprints.

“Our son was born, whom we have been waiting for and loving since day one. We feel happy and fortunate to receive him surrounded by affection in our Argentina”, wrote Fabiola next to the same image.

“We are grateful for all the good wishes you have sent us during these months, you have been with us a lot. The reality surpasses any of them, we lived a dream that we have longed for and today we embrace it with love,” the First Lady added.

“The evolution of both the baby and the mother is satisfactory. Both are in a perfect state of health,” the Presidential Medical Unit said in a press release.

The Presidential couple will remain at the sanatorium pending the medical discharge of both the mother and the baby, after which they will return to the Olivos Presidential Residence.

According to reports, Fernández will also take 3-day paternity leave.

President Fernández's other son was born a boy named Estanislao. But since the current administration issued a decree allowing for non-binary ID cards, Estanislao chose to change his name and gender perception, which is now marked with an “X.” The citizen's new legal name is Tani Fernandez Luchetti.

”It is good to understand that a plastic does not say who you are or define your identity or anything like that,'' said Tani, who celebrated the legal protection now available for non-binary people, who by definition are those who do not recognize themselves as either male or female.

Tani had never accepted to be publicly called Estanislao and asked to be identified as Dyhzy, the artistic name assumed during presentations as Drag Queen and Cosplayer.