British PM pays surprise visit to Ukraine

11th Monday, April 2022 - 09:19 UTC Full article

“There is a huge amount to do to make sure that Ukraine is successful, that Ukraine wins and that Putin must fail,” Johnson pointed out.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Saturday promised Ukraine's President Volodimir Zelensky more arms to fight Russian invaders. Johnson made his pledge during a surprise visit to Kyiv amid tight security measures.

Johnson announced the UK would deliver 120 armored vehicles and anti-ship missile systems, but Downing Street declined to release any other specifics regarding the talks between the two leaders other than that they discussed “economic and military aid.”

London also announced a package of US$500 million through the World Bank, bringing the total amount to US$ 1 billion. The financial assistance, however, is still subject to the approval of the British Parliament.

Johnson's trip became public when the Ukrainian embassy in the UK released on its Twitter account a photograph of the two leaders already meeting. “Ukraine has defied probability and pushed back Russian forces from the gates of Kyiv,” Johnson was quoted as saying.

He also referred to the Ukrainian resistance as “the greatest feat of warfare of the 21st century.” Johnson had last visited Kyiv in early February, just weeks before Russia's invasion.

The Prime Minister praised Zelensky's leadership and the “invincible heroism and courage of the Ukrainians.”

“The UK stands unwaveringly with the people of Ukraine by their side in this fight and ... we are here for the long term,” he stressed.

Downing Street also explained that the armored vehicles and missiles were in addition to the £100 million in military equipment Johnson had already advanced during a press conference in London with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Army announced the discovery of a mass grave with Russian soldiers in Vilkhivka, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, a little more than a week after the discovery of the mass graves and the bodies of civilians executed in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, after the withdrawal of Russian forces. According to Ukrainian Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmila Denisova, at least 360 civilians were killed in Bucha, the scene of a massacre for which Ukraine and its allies blame Russia, which denies the accusations.

“There is a huge amount to do to make sure that Ukraine is successful, that Ukraine wins and that Putin must fail,” Johnson pointed out.