Warrant issued for preventive arrest of Peruvian President nephews

The defendants obstructed the prosecutor's work and remained at large since the end of March, the Judge found

A Lima judge has ordered the preventive arrest for 36 months of two nephews of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo Terrones as well as of his former aide Bruno Pacheco for their alleged involvement in cases of corruption, it was reported.

According to Prosecutor Karla Zecenarro, Fray Vásquez and Gian Marco Castillo took part together with Pacheco in the illegal awarding of a contract for the construction of a bridge in the town of Tarata, province of Piura, in northwestern Peru.

On granting the state attorney's request, Judge Manuel Chuyo Zavaleta found that the defendants obstructed the prosecutor's work and remained at large since the end of March, when their arrest was ordered, and subsequently posed a flight risk.

Judge Zavaleta has also ordered the remand in custody of road officials Edgar Vargas Mas and Víctor Valdivia Malpartida, as well that of businessmen Zamir Villaverde and Luis Pasapera.

The magistrate found strong clues were pointing to a criminal organization within the current government of Pedro Castillo, which would have used businessmen and other public officials to favor the Tarata III Consortium in the awarding of the construction of a bridge over the Huallaga River as it passes through the department of San Martin (north).

The case deals with the awarding of a public contract valued at PEN 232.5 million (US$ 62.37 million) to this consortium after an office of the Ministry of Transport noted that it did not meet the necessary technical criteria.

The investigation revolves around statements from businesswoman Karelim López, who allegedly met with Pacheco and Castillo's nephews at the Government Palace. López claims the Ministry of Transport gave her a list of works to apply for without the need for a public tender.

Castillo, who has already survived two impeachment attempts, has been asked once again to step down for “inefficiency and irresponsibility” after signing a decree which is believed to be unconstitutional.

Congresswoman Patricia Chirinos, of Avanza País, filed a constitutional complaint against Castillo for his April 5 decree imposing a curfew in Lima and Callao to face protests against the increase in fuel prices and a strike of transport workers.

Castilo “has not complied with his duty to respect the rule of law and the Constitution,” said Chirinos, who asked the one-house Parliament for Castillo's removal from the presidency and subsequent ban for 10 years from holding any public office.