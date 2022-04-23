Falklands “Evening of Reflection,” a gathering of those in the Islands during the conflict

23rd Saturday, April 2022 - 10:35 UTC

On Thursday night, an evening of reflection was hosted at the Town Hall for members of the Falkland Islands community and their families who were in Stanley during the war in 1982.

The event as reported by the Falklands television, is held every five years, and gives individuals the opportunity to get together and commemorate the 40 years since the conflict, and remember those no passed away.

While there might have been 633 civilians present in Stanley during the Falklands war in 1982, only 156 of those residents are still alive today. The Falklands were occupied by the invading Argentine forces and the liberation of Stanly on 14 June 1982, marked the end of the occupation and the conflict.

Co-organizer of the evening, Rosie King, said: “We don’t need to introduce what we’re here for – everybody has the same story.

“We’ve had a full house – and we cannot do better than that. [But] we’re always sad that we have to tick off the list all those that have passed away.”