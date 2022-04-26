US State Dept. finds Brazil's electoral system reliable

Brazilian leaders should express that same confidence, Nuland stressed

A high-ranking official from the US State Department admitted during an interview with CNN Brazil that the administration of President Joseph Biden fully trusts the electronic ballot system used in the South American country.

The US has “real confidence” in the electronic ballot boxes, said Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Veronica Nuland, who is on an official visit to Brasilia.

President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly expressed his doubts about the mechanism with which he was elected into office, saying a second round would have not been necessary were the electronic voting machines not there.

Bolsonaro has engaged in a series of controversies with Supreme Federal Court (STF) Judge and Electoral Superior Court future Chief Justice Alexander De Moraes over the issue.

”All Brazilians must trust the (electoral) systems and participate, which is the most important thing,“ said Nuland. ”And Brazilian leaders should express that same confidence in the voting systems,“ she added.

Nuland and US Energy and Environment Undersecretary José Fernández are in Brasilia to hold meetings with Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franco França and other local authorities.

The agenda of the two President Biden envoys includes issues such as democratic governance, racial democracy, respect for human rights, as well as trade incentives, it was reported.

Bolsonaro spoke last week of suspicions about the voting system during the Army Day celebrations, and last Sunday STF Justice Roberto Barroso claimed that the Armed Forces were being driven to ”attack“ the electoral system.

Defense Minister, General Paulo Sergio Nogueira de Oliveira, found the magistrate's statements ”irresponsible.” Barroso was also criticized by other Government officials, including Vice President, General Hamilton Mourao.