Nicaragua to turn OAS building into “museum of infamy”

27th Wednesday, April 2022 - 20:18 UTC Full article

The Government of Nicaragua Tuesday announced it will turn what used to be the Organization of American States (OAS) headquarters in Managua into a “museum of infamy” after declaring the property “of public utility” and transferring ownership thereof to the State.

The measure follows the decision by the regime of Daniel Ortega to quit the OAS and also to expel the agency's mission in the Central American country earlier this week.

In charge of the “Museum of Infamy” will be Nicaragua's Institute of Culture, Vice President Rosario Murillo -Ortega's wife- explained through her customary speech on Government-run outlets.

“What [is] more infamous than that ministry of colonies?,” Murillo said after confirming Sunday's expulsion of the OAS delegates.

The three-story building is located in southeast Managua, in an exclusive area, and after the expulsion of the OAS delegation, it was guarded by police officers.

Last Sunday, Nicaragua also advanced its exit from the Washington-based organization, which had refused to recognize Ortega's reelection Nov. 7 with most political opponents either in jail or in exile.

OAS Secretary-General Luis Almagro said Sunday that the seizing of the building was in violation of international law, which grants diplomatic immunity to foreign and multinational entities and their assets. “Their violation by the Nicaraguan authorities makes them internationally responsible for their consequences,” the Uruguayan Almagro stressed.

The declaration of public utility was the latest clash between Nicaragua and the OAS which date back to anti-government protests in 2018. The OAS actively participated in negotiations between 2018 and 2019 but no solution was reached.

The OAS also issued a series of resolutions uselessly compelling Ortega to reform the electoral law. The multinational agency also called for the release of dozens of political prisoners.