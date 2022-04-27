Peru declares H3N2 epidemiological alert

27th Wednesday, April 2022 - 21:14 UTC Full article

Signs of ARI include sudden fever, cough, and/or a sore throat, together with muscle pain and headache

Peru's Health Ministry (Minsa) Tuesday issued an epidemiological alert in light of the growing number of Influenza A (H3N2) cases in Ayacucho, Piura, and Lima.

With the Ministry's declaration, additional sanitary measures regarding detection and control of the disease can be implemented by the affected jurisdictions.

The authorities decided on the declaration after 22 cases of this virus and one death were reported in a Peruvian Army unit in South Lima, coupled with an increasing number of acute respiratory infections (ARI).

The Ministry of Health also said it was implementing control measures to identify new suspected cases. Minsa's National Center for Epidemiology, Prevention and Disease Control (CDC) also issued a series of tips to prevent the spread of the virus and reported that infection control and timely epidemiological surveillance will be strengthened in public and private establishments nationwide.

The recommendations include the identification of cases of severe or unusual acute respiratory infections, the monitoring of the increase of cases or outbreaks of acute respiratory infection in populations living in closed spaces such as military barracks, shelters, prisons, schools, nursing homes, and cradles.

Other measures consist of vaccination against Influenza, and compliance with biosecurity guidelines - the correct use of facemasks, hand washing, and adequate ventilation of closed spaces, among others.

The Influenza virus is spread through droplets produced by coughing, sneezing, laughing, singing, or talking. These droplets can fall into the mouth or nose of people nearby. Influenza is also contracted through contaminated hands.

Signs of ARI include sudden fever, cough, and/or a sore throat, together with muscle pain and headache.

Annual vaccination against influenza is the first and most important step to protect against influenza viruses, health experts insisted.