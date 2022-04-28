Argentina: Alberto Fernández and CFK to run separately in 2023?

CFK meetings with US dignitaries do shadow President Alberto Fernández

Rumors are mounting in Buenos Aires that President Alberto Fernández will seek reelection on a ticket of his own while Vice President (and former President) Cristina Fernández de Kirchner would attempt to return to Casa Rosada in a separate bid.

Buenos Aires Provincial Development Minister Andrés “Cuervo” Larroque said earlier this week that nobody voted for national Economy Minister Martín Guzmán in a move to differentiate hard-liners grouped under National Deputy Máximo Kirchner's La Cámpora from those officials in allegiance with the current head of state on whom they intend to blame the negative consequences of the recent deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Larroque questioning Guzmán is a direct attack on Alberto Fernández even despite Interior Minister Wado De Pedro's efforts to downplay the situation.

A recent meeting featured Lomas de Zamora Mayor Martín Insaurralde on behalf of most Frente de Todos mayors in the province of Buenos Aires; Máximo Kirchner on behalf of La Cámpora; and Lower House Speaker Sergio Massa of the Frente Renovador. No politician supporting Alberto Fernández was invited as the new block of senators created by CFK (Unidad Ciudadana) takes shape.

CFK's recent meetings with US Ambassador Marc Stanley and also the one with US General Laura Richardson also point toward positioning the former head of state in a more prominent position worldwide, ahead of the 2023 elections.

All these political movements have been interpreted as clear signs that the victorious ticket of the 2019 elections will run separately in 2023.

On the opposite end of the political spectrum, Juntos por el Cambio (JxC) is also fine-tuning its campaign. An announcement on whether former President Mauricio Macri will run or not is awaited.