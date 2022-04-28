Johnson thanks Chile for supporting UK access to the Trans Pacific trade partnership

PM Johnson congratulated President Boric on his election last month, and the leaders agreed to cooperate further on shared priorities such as climate change

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke this week to the Chilean President Gabriel Boric and both leaders reaffirmed trade relations and the long standing defense relationship.

They also shared deep concerns at the devastation and human rights violations inflicted on Ukraine by Russia. The Prime Minister reiterated that the difference between right and wrong had rarely been so clear.

PM Johnson welcomed Chile’s support on the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, CPTPP, trading partnership and committed to boost UK-Chile bilateral trade and investment.

They also discussed the importance of maintaining momentum on COP26 commitments, and President Boric updated on the country’s efforts to transition to renewable energy.