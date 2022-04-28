Paraná-Paraguay Waterway Agency finally has a board of directors

The agency was created in August last year

Argentine President Alberto Fernández has appointed the members of the Ente Nacional de Vía Navegable Paraguay-Paraná (Paraguay-Paraná Waterway National Agency), the body which oversees operations of the Paraguay-Paraná waterway.

President Fernández and Transport Minister Alexis Guerrera signed the decree appointing on a pro-bono basis Ariel Sujarchuk as Chairman and a board of directors with the following members which include 14 councilors representing seven provinces alongside three representatives from the national cabinet: Hernán Orduna (1st vice-president), María Florencia Carignano (2nd vice-president), Pamela Morales (3rd vice-president) and Abel de Manuele, Micaela Morán, Nicolás Cevela, Claudio Sehtman y Cavo, María Candelaria González del Pino, Julio Rodríguez Signes, María Isabel Espinoza, María Constanza Prause, María Inés Bembi, Ricardo Babiak, and Adolfo Escobar (members).

The Ente Nacional de Control y Gestión de la Vía Navegable is an autarkic agency, created in August last year under the Transport Ministry to protect all users and safeguard the public and private property of the national State, and ensure compliance with the laws, regulations, environmental and economic-financial issues of the public works concession for the development of the modernization, expansion, operation, and maintenance of the waterway.

“It is a key decision for the start-up of the Ente because it ratifies the federal character and includes people of enormous experience with a proven commitment in the defense of national interests and in improving the quality of life of their communities. In the next few days, we will hold the first working meeting, but together with them we are already agreeing on long-term policies that will enhance the development of this strategic area for the economic growth of Argentina”, explained Sujarchuk.