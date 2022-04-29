Buenos Aires' Aeroparque opens up to Colombian routes

Up until 2010, only an air shuttle to Montevideo was available from the Argentine capital's metropolitan air terminal.

Argentina's National Civil Aviation Authority (ANAC) announced earlier this week that it was allowing flights to and from Colombia could operate at Buenos Aires' metropolitan Aeroparque Jorge Newbery airport (AEP / SABE).

Shortly afterward, Aerolíneas Argentinas launched an increase in frequencies to Bogotá and explained services will operate at the more convenient Aeroparque, which is nearer downtown Buenos Aires and is also where most connecting flights to other cities nationwide are available.

Although Aeroparque does operate international flights to other destinations, it is the first time Colombia is added to the list. The internationalization of Aeroparque began in 2010. Before then, only an air shuttle to Montevideo was available. Now, travelers can also reach Brazil, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, and Peru, in addition to Colombia.

Flights landing or departing at Aeroparque will need to have one of those countries as a point of departure or final destination. Services with stopovers in the aforementioned countries would still have to operate to and from the largest Ezeiza-Ministro Pistarini airport (EZE / SAEZ) which is a 40-minute drive off Buenos Aires' downtown. or worse, depending on the traffic.

“This flight is part of the strategic plan we are carrying out to offer improvements in connectivity based on boosting the arrival of tourists from the region to the country, as we have been doing with flights from Brazil,” said Aerolineas Argentinas CEO Pablo Ceriani.

Anac's decision came the same month that Colombian budget carrier Viva Air was cleared to serve Buenos Aires (Ezeiza) to and from Bogota and Medellin. Aviation sources said Viva may now apply to operate at Aeroparque instead.

Colombian airline Avianca also serves Ezeiza. According to aviation reports dated April 28, it had made a bid to buy over Viva in a move that would change the regional scenario. As reported by Aviacionline, Viva has accepted the offer.