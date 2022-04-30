ARA Libertad to expose UK's 'disproportionate and provocative' military presence in Malvinas

30th Saturday, April 2022

Argentina plans to reaffirm its sovereign rights over the Falkland Islands and expose the 'disproportionate' British military presence in the Islands when the instruction tall ship ARA Libertad calls on different ports of the world.

At the official launching of the 50th cruise of Argentine navy cadets from the Buenos Aires naval base, Defense minister Jorge Taiana underlined that one of the main tasks of ARA Libertad was to show the world the Malvinas Islands question.

“In the South American continent we live in a peace zone and that is the value we want to underline, to defend and to maintain”, said Taiana, adding that “We are very proud of this and this is why we want an end to the illegitimate occupation of our territory and a disproportionate and provocative military presence, that not only occupy the Islands but exhibit their military might”

Taiana pointed out that the presence of a vessel with the Argentine flag and its crew members will help to remind the world that part of our territory is illegitimately occupied by a foreign power that does not comply with international law, with UN mandates and this is even more shameful since the country is a permanent member of the UN Security Council“

”It is a country with privileges dating back to its role during the second world war and which should honor such privileged condition, and have a conduct that complies with the rule of law and does not violate International Law, which is what the UK does cordially in reference to the Malvinas Islands”, concluded the Argentine defense minister.