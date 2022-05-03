Argentine Ministry posted an image of a British vessel on ARA General Belgrano's sinking memorial in Falklands War

The Education Ministry's account deleted the post (on this image) and published a new one, besides apologizing for the original publication

Last Monday was the 40th anniversary of the sinking of the ship ARA General Belgrano, one of the flagships of the Argentine Navy after being hit by torpedoes from the British submarine Conqueror during the Falklands War. As part of the tributes for the more than 300 Argentine sailors who died in that attack, the Argentine Ministry of Education wanted to honor the anniversary on social media. However, it ended in an embarrassment.

The social networks of the aforementioned Ministry shared an image commemorating the event with an image of the British ship HMS Sheffield. This is how the account Agenda Malvinas denounced it: “The Ministry of Education of the Nation commemorates the sinking of the Belgrano with an image of the HMS Sheffield”, they said.

The ARA General Belgrano was sunk by two torpedoes fired by the British submarine HMS Conqueror. Of its 1093 crew members, 323 died.

On the other hand, the HMS Sheffield was a British destroyer that was hit by an Exocet anti-ship missile of the Argentine Navy, just two days after the sinking of the Belgrano: on May 4, 1982. It did not sink at that time, but days later when it was being towed from the years it suffered from the Argentine attack.

Subsequently, the Ministry's account deleted the post and published a new one, besides apologizing for the original publication in response to the complaint made by the account Agenda Malvinas.

“We apologize for the error in the design of an image that accompanied the publication of a post that did not correspond to the commemoration of the date,” the ministry wrote in a tweet responding to the publication that exposed its error. However, it is not the date that did not correspond, but the image with the wrong ship.

— Ministerio de Educación de la Nación Argentina (@EducacionAR) May 2, 2022

The Argentine Minister of Education, Jaime Perczyk, participated this Monday in Bahía Blanca in the ceremony in tribute to the 323 crew members killed in the sinking of the cruiser ARA General Belgrano on the 40th anniversary of the torpedo attack by the British submarine Conqueror during the South Atlantic war.

“Today we pay tribute to more than 300 young men who left their lives in the Argentine sea and a large number who returned and are still with us. We remember their heroism because they fought for all of us and for our sovereignty”, expressed the head of Education.