Argentine Gov't against exclusions from Summit of the Americas

4th Wednesday, May 2022 - 10:00 UTC Full article

The IX Summit of the Americas is “a great opportunity to build a meeting space,” the Fernández administration posted on social media

Following the announcement by the United States that the governments of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela were not going to be invited to June's Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles because they do not respect democracy, Argentina has urged it to review its stance.

In his capacity as Celac pro-tempore president, Alberto Fernández has called the US to avoid any exclusions in the hemispheric event.

“Cuba, Nicaragua, and the regime of Nicolás Maduro do not respect the democratic charter of the Americas and therefore I do not expect their presence,” announced US Undersecretary for Latin America and the Caribbean, Brian Nichols, in a broadcast interview.

“As pro tempore presidency of Celac, we urge the organizers of the Summit to avoid exclusions that prevent all voices in the hemisphere from dialogue and being heard. United we are stronger,” the Argentine Government said through Celac's social media accounts.

The administration of President Alberto Fernández underlined the need for dialogue among nations in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dialogue and cooperation are key tools for the well-being of our peoples. It is essential that we overcome ideological divisions and focus on the search for common ground,” Argentina said.

It added that the IX Summit of the Americas represented “a great opportunity to build a meeting space in which all the countries of the hemisphere participate in an open and inclusive manner, under the unifying objective of agreeing on joint actions.”