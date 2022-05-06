Argentine gov't supports court ruling granting Bariloche lands to Mapuche group

The Mapuche conflict “is part of a national discussion that is contemplated in the laws and in the Constitution,” Cerruti explained

The Argentine government of President Alberto Fernández supports a court ruling whereby lands in the province of Bariloche are to be handed over to Mapuche groups, Casa Rosada Spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti announced.

The premises are in possession of the Argentine State since 1937. It is located 12 kilometers from Bariloche and hosts the Military Mountain School.

Cerruti said Thursday that “the issue of the native peoples and the lands that correspond to them have to do with the particular form of conquest and colonization that Latin America had and Argentina does not escape from that. The lands were taken away from the native peoples”.

She also pointed out that the Mapuche conflict “is part of a national discussion that is contemplated in the laws and in the Constitution.”

“It is a debate that we have to have, but not holding it with slogans,” she added.

The “Juan Domingo Perón” Military Mountain School is located 12 kilometers from Bariloche, on the way to Cerro Catedral. The Army's Mountain School has been operating since 1964.

In the last few hours, the Federal Court of Appeals of General Roca upheld a previous ruling favoring the National Institute of Indigenous Affairs (INAI), saying the appeal filed by the Army had been turned in out of time.

The Army must now hand over the premises to the Millalonco Ranquehue community, as per judge Silvina Domínguez's decision, although the Army claimed the land in question was “essential.” The Mapuche families claim that they have maintained the traditional occupation of the land since the end of the 19th century, even “before the installation of the military troops.”

The case will now be brought to the Supreme Court in Buenos Aires.