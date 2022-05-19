Gómez Alcorta talks back at Milei's promise to shut down Women's Ministry

Gómez Alcorta said Milei's view was the childish discourse of a zombie, terraplanist right-wing lawmaker

Argentina's Minister of Women Genders and Diversity, Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta, Wednesday replied to Congressman Javier Milei's promise that if he is elected president he would shut down such an office because he would not apologize for having a penis.

“It seems ridiculous to me to close a ministry for having a penis,” Gómez Alcorta replied.

“There are two positions: those who believe that they don't have to do anything for this to improve or those of us who think that the State must 'move' with a role towards equality,” she went on.

Gómez Alcorta also regretted Milei's opinion and added: “How can you debate or give your opinion if you have a 'zombie, terraplanist right wing' in front of you? A right-wing that denies climate change, that tells you that you should not get vaccinated and that a ministry should be closed because it has a penis. There is no way!”

The Minister of Women also said she was willing to “discuss and exchange opinions with anyone”, but made it clear that the positioning regarding gender equality is “deeply ideological.”

“There are people who think that women do not get it and other people who think that we start from different places, from further back,” the minister also pointed out.

“The reason they argue to close it is that violence against women and femicides have not decreased. Then, should the Ministry of Security be closed because there are criminals? The Ministry of Health because people keep getting sick? The Ministry of Labor because there is unemployment? Or the Ministry of Social Development because there are still poor people? It is a childish discourse,” Gómez Alcorta underlined.

“I have no reason to feel ashamed of being a white, blond, light blue-eyed man. I am not going to concede anything to cultural Marxism. With this they know that the Ministry of Women loses track, because the only equality is before the law,” Milei had told his audience while launching his new writing at Buenos Aires' Book Fair.

“Then, when one says 'Why do they kill them? Why do they rape them?' Well, some think it is our fault. There are others who say no, if you have fewer opportunities, less autonomy, no job, you stay with the kids and the guy leaves and you cannot have an independent life, that has an impact,” Gómez Alcorta elaborated.