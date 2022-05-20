Falklands' capital Stanley granted city status as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

20th Friday, May 2022 - 09:54 UTC Full article

A view of the modern Stanley undergoing a housing boom and continuous expansion of the capital, now with city status

The Falkland Islands has been a regular hotspot for royal visits for many years, starting with the Duke of Edinburgh in 1957 The Duke of Cambridge was deployed to the Falkland Islands for a six-week tour as a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot in 2016.

Stanley, the capital of the Falkland Islands is among eight places to win coveted city status as part of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Stanley is the first Overseas Territory to win the competition for city status, while Douglas on the Crown Dependency of the Isle of Man has also claimed the civic honor.

Stanley’s sustainable practices and civic pride helped in sealing its new status. The award comes as the 40th anniversary of the end of the Falklands War after Argentine forces invaded the Falklands on April 2 1982 has seen residents come together to remember the sacrifices made during the conflict.

It boasts a calendar of celebrations and special events such as Peat Cutting Monday and the annual Stanley Sports Race Meeting, which includes horse racing and gymkhana events.

The Falkland Islands has been a regular hotspot for royal visits for many years, starting with the Duke of Edinburgh in 1957. The Duke of Cambridge was deployed to the Falkland Islands for a six-week tour as a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot in 2016.

Stanley’s top quality fisheries management has been key to the long-term sustainability of the industry and it is home to the Government Fisheries Departments, which has seen the development of a range of world leading bycatch mitigation measures.

Richard Hyslop, UK Representative to the Falklands government, said: “Being granted City Status in the Platinum Jubilee year is a tremendous honor, made all the more significant as 2022 also marks the 40th anniversary of the liberation of the Falkland Islands and reflects the tremendous transformation that has taken place in Stanley over the last 40 years.”

The Cabinet Office said that Bangor in Northern Ireland, along with Colchester, Doncaster and Milton Keynes in England, plus Dunfermline in Scotland and Wrexham in Wales have also won the honor. They are some of the places that “make Britain great”, according Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay.

He said: “What was clear to me during the process of assessing each application was the pride that people felt for their communities, local cultural heritage and the Royal Family.

“As we celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s colossal contribution to society, I am thrilled that we are able to recognize some of the many places that make Britain great.

“It is also incredibly reflective of Her Majesty’s global outlook and years of international service that applicants from the Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies have been selected as winners for the first time.”

The new cities can expect a boost to local communities and open up new opportunities for people who live there, according to the Cabinet Office.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has described city status as “a huge accolade” adding: “This competition showcases the best of Britain and the Overseas Territories and will act as a lasting legacy of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

According to the House of Commons library website, a place is a city simply when it has been granted the status by the monarch. Historically, cities were settlements with cathedrals, although that is no longer a requirement.