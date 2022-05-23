Argentine officials question city status awarded to Stanley, Falklands capital

23rd Monday, May 2022 - 10:55 UTC Full article

Santiago Cafiero said the “decision has no effect but confirms UK does not respect international law”, insisting that Malvinas is “Argentine territory”

Carmona underlined that “what really matters is the British reticence to resume negotiations with Argentina over the sovereignty question, which is central”.

Argentine Foreign Minister and the head of the Malvinas, South Atlantic Islands and Antarctica Office strongly questioned the Queen's decision to award city status to the capital of the Falkland Islands.

Santiago Cafiero said the “decision has no effect but confirms that the UK does not respect international law”, insisting that Malvinas is “Argentine territory”, and the capital of the Islands is Puerto Argentino.

“The announcement from the British Crown on Puerto Argentino simply exposes the colonial character of the illegal and illegitimate occupation by the British of our Malvinas Islands”, pointed out Cafiero. He added “the territory was usurped from Argentina 189 years ago with a military invasion”.

“It is Argentine territory and we will continue acting peacefully and through diplomacy in defense of our sovereignty,” concluded Cafiero in the hash tag #MalvinasNosUne.

Gustavo Carmona head of the Malvinas Desk also criticized the regal decision. “The announcement from the British crown regarding Puerto Argentino, once again reveals the colonial character of the illegal and illegitimate British occupation of our #Malvinas”.

“It's an anachronic display that only shows a long expired imperialist pretension”, added Carmona. “The decision has no international meaning although it confirms that UK does not respect international Law, by insisting in a colonial approach by retaining part of Argentine territory”.

Carmona underlined that “what really matters is the British reticence to resume negotiations with Argentina over the sovereignty question, which is central”.

Puerto Argentino will continue to be Argentine, “in spite of the royal graces out of time and belonging to long gone imperial ambitions”

Last week it was announced that the Queen as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations had granted city status to eight locations, six in the UK, plus Falkland Islands (Stanley) and Isle of Man (Douglas). It was the first time that such civic honors were open to British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies.