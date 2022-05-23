Lacalle Pou met with Boris Johnson at Downing Street: find out what they talked about

Lacalle Pou agreed with Johnson's vision.

During his official visit to the United Kingdom, Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou visited British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who welcomed him at the door of Downing Street. The meeting lasted approximately one hour.

Johnson first stated “what a great pleasure” it was to receive the President of Uruguay and recalled that the relationship between the two countries has a long-standing history.

Before leaving Uruguay over the weekend, the president said in statements to Radio Universal of Montevideo that he “carried in his backpack” the responsibility of trying to attract work to our country, but not only raw materials, but also all the issues that have to do with renewable energies.

Lacalle Pou agreed with Johnson's vision and insisted: “I will use your words: It is time. It is the moment in trade and to strengthen relations. Very old relations that we can therefore take to the next level”.

Last Sunday Lacalle met with British ambassador in Uruguay, Faye O'Connor, who spread pictures of their encounter on social media. In addition, Queen Elizabeth's envoy Baron Sharpe of Epsom and Uruguay's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, César Rodríguez Zavalla, were also present.

“She is exceptionally close. And I think now is the time to take it to a new level. Particularly when it comes to trade. We are eager to find new ways to move forward together. There is a lot to do,” said Johnson, who highlighted Uruguay's membership in a trade bloc such as Mercosur.

The president also informed that during his visit to the United Kingdom he will hold meetings with private sector businessmen on “trade, green economy and energy”.