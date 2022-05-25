Carmona makes UN C24 round before the coming Falklands/Malvinas debate in June

The Argentine official also visited Ambassador Keisha McGuire, current president of C24

In anticipation of the coming annual meeting of United Nations Special Committee on Decolonization or C24, Argentina's Secretary of Malvinas, Antarctica and South Atlantic Islands, Guillermo Carmona was at UN headquarters for a couple of days with the “purpose of consolidating supports”, indicated Argentine pro government media.

The coming June C24 meeting will as every year address the Malvinas question, among other issues. The Argentine delegation will be headed by foreign minister Santiago Cafiero, and will count with support from Permanent Representative before the UN, Ambassador Maria del Carmen Squeff.

During his two day visit to the UN, Carmona not only met with representatives from C24 country members but also with UN 76th General Assembly president Abdulla Shahid, with whom several issues were addressed, including the “decolonization process, particularly the Islas Malvinas question”

Allegedly that same day Carmona visited Ambassador Keisha McGuire, from Grenada and president of the C24 committee. Talks referred to the coming sessions, in which a consensus resolution is expected, reiterating the call on Argentina and UK governments to resume negotiations on the Malvinas Islands.

Another round of meetings was held with representatives from Latin American countries' members of C24 “to consolidate the traditional support from those brotherly delegations” and finally with the Chargé d'Affaires from the Republic of Mauritius Minister Counselor Joyker Nayeck.

Mauritius claims Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, once a British colony, later rented to the US Defense Department and which had all its Chagos population removed from the Chagos archipelago. However the UK government still maintains that it holds sovereignty over British Indian Ocean Territory.

The next Decolonization Committee annual session is scheduled to take place from June 13 to 24, while the Falklands/Malvinas issue will be addressed on the 23rd.