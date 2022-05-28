Peru's President takes steps to attend Los Angeles Summit

Castillo was believed to be ideologically closer to Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. Apparently, it is not the case

Peru's President Pedro Castillo Terrones has filed a request before the National Congress to be allowed to leave the country between June 7 and 12 to attend the IX Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California.

Castillo's formal note comes as yet another relief for US President Joseph Biden who is facing a possible regional boycott after he decided not to invite Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Cuba to the event on the ground that the governments of those countries were not democratic.

It is also a surprising move by a leader who won the elections on behalf of a left-wing political formation that would be ideologically closer to those excluded from the continental gathering.

Castillo addressed his official letter to Congress Speaker Maria del Carmen Alva to be allowed to leave the country between June 7 and 12 to participate in the IX Summit of the Americas “to be held from June 06 to 10 in the city of Los Angeles, California, United States of America, as well as in related meetings to be held on June 08, 09 and 11.”

The Los Angeles event will be held under the theme “Building a sustainable, resilient and equitable future.”

The Biden administration has proposed to discuss and adopt five commitments: a plan of action on health and resilience in the Americas, a green future, a transition to clean energy, regional agenda for digital transformation, and the Inter-American plan of action on democratic governance.

”On this occasion, it has been foreseen that the President of the Republic will also participate in the IV Business Summit of the Americas, to be held on June 08 and 09, 2022; and that he will hold a meeting with the Peruvian community residing in Los Angeles on June 11, 2022,″ the official note also describes.

The document bears the signature of the President, as well as that of the President of the Council of Ministers (Prime Minister).