Royal Navy and Air Force will support Qatar during the World Cup

30th Monday, May 2022 - 07:47 UTC Full article

Aircraft from 12 Squadron will support air security operations in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup 2022 (Picture: RAF).

The United Kingdom Ministry of Defense has announced it will support Qatar with military capabilities to counter terrorism and other threats to the international football tournament.

The support will come from both the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force, with maritime security support, operational planning and command and control support, as well as other specialist advice.

“Making sure citizens from across the world can enjoy attending the World Cup, Britain and Qatar will join forces to provide air policing in the skies above the tournament,” Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said.

12 Squadron, a joint UK-Qatar Typhoon squadron based at RAF Coningsby, will conduct air security operations during this year's World Cup.

The squadron consists of both RAF and Qatari Emirati Air Force (QEAF) personnel, and since June 2020, they have exercised regularly in Qatar.

“I am delighted that our joint squadron with the Qatari Emiri Air Force of Typhoons will patrol the airspace during the tournament,” the Defense Secretary added.

The majority of the air security operations during the tournament will fall under QEAF, with the UK’s contribution adding expertise and capability.

The announcement coincided with a visit to the UK by the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, during which he met Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off in November, marking the first time any Arab country has hosted the tournament.