Russia supports expanding BRICS, but demands consensus on access conditions

1st Wednesday, June 2022 - 09:30 UTC Full article

Russia supports the proposal to increase membership of BRICS, the organization of the leading developing economies, but before moving in that direction there is a need to establish a consensus on access criteria.

“Russia supports China's proposal to expand the alliance of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, Brics, but it is too early to nominate possible new members, said the spokesperson for Russia's foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova.

China which currently holds the BRICS chair earlier this year ”suggested we intensify that effort and we support that initiative“, Zahkarova said in a round with foreign journalists.

”But the problem is not that simple“ continued the Russian official. ”A consensus regarding standards and criteria for the membership or access procedure“ needs the full consensus inside BRICS.

”And we believe it is too early to start discussing any details of the terms to be addressed and discussed, much less to be openly publicized,” concluded Ms Zahkarova.

Argentina has requested to join BRICS, and supposedly has the support from its neighbor Brazil, and from Beijing.

In a recent exchange between Argentine president Alberto Fernandez and his Chinese counterpart Jinping Xi anticipated Beijing would support Argentina's request to join the BRICS club