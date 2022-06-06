Falklands receives the Queen's Baton for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games

The Queen’s Baton will visit all 72 nations and territories across the Commonwealth, (Falklands is listed 65) in a 294-day journey

The Queen's Baton for the Commonwealth Games which kicks off in Birmingham on July 28, will be making its stop in the Falkland Islands on June 6 and beginning June 7 in the City of Stanley will make a forty-kilometer relay with some forty volunteers, across the Islands.

The Queen’s Baton will visit all 72 nations and territories across the Commonwealth, (Falklands are 65) in a 294-day journey that began on October 7, 2021.

Andrew Brownlee, Secretary General of the Falkland Islands Commonwealth Games said: “The National Sports Council is very proud to host the Queen’s Baton Relay. It not only marks a key step on the road to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games for the Falkland Islands athletes, but also celebrates the wider Commonwealth family and the Falklands’ place in it. That it coincides with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee makes it particularly special.

“The National Sports Council will also take the opportunity to officially confirm the Commonwealth Games team and launch our National Sports Strategy 2022. The latter represents the first document of its kind in the Falklands, and will set out a path for the Council to develop and ensure access to sport in the Falklands.”

On Monday June 6th the MPA community will be able celebrate the arrival of the Baton. At 9:00 am on June 7th, the Baton will arrive by boat at the Public Jetty in Stanley, and organizers are hoping members of the public will attend with flags and face paint.

There will be an individual photo opportunity at 5pm at the Stanley Leisure Centre.

The following day the Queen’s Baton will go to Fox Bay, West Falkland.

“We are part of a family of four billion people and the Commonwealth Games are the second most important viewed international sporting event in the world, and it's a huge deal, and to be recognized in such a huge and international platform as the Falkland Islands, and our flag flying is amazing, so please let us all have out picture taken with the baton”, added Mr. Brownlee.

The shape of the Baton moves away from the traditional shape seen in previous editions. With Birmingham 2022 making history by being the first major multisport event to award more medals to women than men, the strength and fortitude of women across the Commonwealth is celebrated throughout the design.