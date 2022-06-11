Bolivian court hands down 10-year jail sentence to former ruler Áñez

Former Bolivian interim President Jeanine Áñez (2019-2020) has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the crimes of breach of duties and resolutions contrary to the Constitution and laws in the so-called “Coup d'État II” case stemming from the November 2019 uprising which brought Evo Morales' rule to an end.

“At no time have I violated the Political Constitution of the State or issued contrary norms or orders. And this has been evidenced in all the statements and in all the evidence. I was subjected to these exhausting hours of trial because the political power demanded an express trial in order to have an express sentence,” said Áñez.

Former Latin American and Spanish leaders have dubbed Áñez's trial as arbitrary, abusive, illegal and unconstitutional. Among them were: Costa Rica's Óscar Arias, Spain's José María Aznar, Mexico's Vicente Fox and Felipe Calderón and former Bolivian presidents Carlos Mesa and Jorge “Tuto” Quiroga.

Áñez has two other trials pending: the “Coup d'Etat I case” for her actions as president, and the other for the deaths during the Sacaba and Senkata massacres, in which street protests were repressed.

Áñez's conviction Friday marked the end of an on-and-off process, marred with interruptions, some of them of a technical nature and others related to the defendant's health.

“I did what I had to do; I assumed the presidency out of commitment... I would do it again if I had the chance,” said the 54-year-old former right-wing Senator. “Everyone knows I am innocent,” added the woman who had been charged with assuming the presidency in an unconstitutional way in November 2019 after the resignation of Morales (2006-2019) amid mass protests over alleged electoral fraud denounced by the Organization of American States (OAS). Áñez was not next in line in case of a presidential vacancy.

Áñez has already been held at a La Paz prison for 15 months and has been tried along with former military chiefs since February.