Impressive service at the Pangbourne Falklands' Memorial Chapel

13th Monday, June 2022 - 09:15 UTC Full article

More than a thousand people gathered on Sunday at Pangbourne College Falkland Islands Memorial Chapel to commemorate forty years since the end of the Falklands War. The Memorial Chapel holds a remembrance service each year for the 255 British personnel, 649 Argentines and three civilian Islanders killed during the 74 days bitter fighting in the South Atlantic in 1982.

Organizers had expected up to 1,000 people at the college for the remembrance service to mark this year’s 40th anniversary of the war. The chapel was extended with a temporary marquee to accommodate the additional numbers.

Veterans of Operation Corporate, the mission to reclaim the Islands after Argentina invaded and occupied , along with their families and the next of kin of those who died, joined His Royal Highness, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, at Sunday’s service.

The Duke of Kent attended in his capacity as Colonel of the Scots Guards. The regiment’s 2nd Battalion was part of the Task Force that liberated the Islands.

The Service began with the sound of “Eight Bells” from the bell of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) ship, Sir Galahad, rung by Captain Philip Roberts, the ship’s commander in 1982.

The logistic vessel was hit by three 250 kilogram bombs launched from Argentine Skyhawk jets while attempting to disembark troops in Fitzroy for the final assault on Port Stanley during the war.

Five RFA crew members and 55 Welsh Guards died in the attack.

The Rt. Revd Hugh Nelson, Anglican Bishop to the Armed Forces, said it is vital to remember the fallen and “try to understand backwards, so that we can live well forwards”.

“Memory is a strange thing,” he said. “It is partial, it can be dangerous, but it is utterly essential. We will remember honestly and truthfully. We will look to the past in order to live wisely into the future. We will remember them.”

The Duke arrived at the Falklands Memorial Chapel at Pangbourne College at midday and was invited to view the sculpture of three bronze albatrosses which are situated outside the Chapel.

He also led a precession and laid a stone on the memorial cairn alongside Governor of Edinburgh Castle Maj Gen Alastair Bruce of Crionaich who was the instigator of the memorial. The memorial cairn was created out of individual stones in memory of those who did not return.

“I can’t believe it has been 40 years,” the Duke said. He commented that the veterans were “coming together at a time when the world can see sovereignty invaded by another nation” and said that it was a time to remember the protection of the sovereignty of the Falklands.

“Today is a day for friends to come together, albeit they weren’t “as young, as fit or as handsome” as they once were.

Founded in 1917 as ”The Nautical College, Pangbourne“, it was set up to train boys to become Merchant Navy officers. It changed its name in 1969 and became co-educational in 1996. The Chapel, opened in March 2000 by the Queen, holds a service each year on the Sunday nearest to June 14, the Liberation date of the Falkland Islands. Of 51 former pupils of Pangbourne College deployed to the Falklands, 13 were decorated for bravery.

Major General Julian Thompson, who led 3 Commando Brigade throughout the Liberation of the Falklands said the service had provided ”a mood of reflection, gladness of seeing old comrades still alive, remembering the ones who have died and being grateful we are still alive and here to take part in the service“.

”We are all old as it happened 40 years ago, but some people left Britain as 16-year-olds and people always say 'poor young Argentines, bad luck facing us old soldiers', but actually many of my people were younger than the Argentine soldiers“.

”I think it is important to remember the dead and the families who suffer to this day, as well as the people who are not dead but suffer still from PTSD and traumatic stress.“

Major General Thompson said: ”I am here to commemorate the chaps in my brigade and some other people, such as Colonel H. Jones, who lost his life because I sent him there. He was my responsibility.

“That is something I will carry with me for the rest of my days and it's the same for every commanding officer. It's having the responsibility [for] the people that you order to do things that cost them their lives. That is why I'm here.”