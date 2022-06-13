Memorial service for 14 sailors from HMS Glamorgan killed in Falklands

Veterans at the commemoration service in the Falkland Islands for HMS Glamorgan (Picture: BFBS).

The Falkland Islands marked the forty years since the attack on HMS Glamorgan which killed fourteen crew members. The Memorial service was held at the Glamorgan memorial, Surf Bay, and streamlined live on Forces News despite awful weather conditions.

Wreaths were laid at the memorial looking out to the sea where the County class Type 42 destroyer was struck by an Argentine Exocet missile.

Argentine forces fired two Exocet missiles at Glamorgan on 12 June 1982, with one striking the ship.

The ship had been pounding Argentine defenses outside Stanley on Mount Two Sisters, using her main 4.5in guns and supporting a successful attack by 45 Commando, Royal Marines.

Bringing her guns in range of the defenses also brought the ship into range of an Exocet launcher, which struck the ship as HMS Glamorgan completed her bombardment mission.

The ship’s team helped minimize the impact of the missile, which struck the hangar - destroying the fully-fuelled and armed Wessex helicopter. with the tragic consequences of fourteen sailors killed.

Glamorgan survived and was repaired in the UK. She was later sold to the Chilean Navy.