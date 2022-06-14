Falklands War: end of hostilities, General Menendez surrenders to Major General Jeremy Moore

With the capture of Mount Tumbledown, Wireless Ridge and Sapper Hill the Falkland Islands conflict was effectively over and at 2100 hours on the 14th June 1982 the commander of the Argentine garrison in Stanley, General Mario Menendez, surrendered to Major General Jeremy Moore.

The surrender was contrary to the Argentine Army code stating that a surrender should not happen unless more than 50% of the men were casualties and that 75% of the ammunition was spent.

At the request of General Menendez the phrase ‘unconditional surrender’ was replaced by the term ‘surrender’. The Argentines were granted:

The Argentine units will retain their flags.

The units will remain under the control of their respective officers.

The surrender ceremony will be private (not public).

The Argentine officers will retain their side arms.

The final point about the returning of the 11,313 prisoners of war in their own ships was not accepted and 4,167 of them were repatriated to Argentina on the ocean liner Canberra alone (the Junta had claimed incorrectly that the liner had been crippled in San Carlos Water).

A massive amount of Argentine weapons and equipment were captured.

The Conflict lasted 74 days with the sad cost of 255 British and 649 Argentine soldiers and three civilians killed.

General Leopoldo Galtieri who instigated the invasion of the Falkland Islands was removed from office three days after the surrender and lived in obscurity. In July 2002 he was arrested to face trial for the kidnapping of children and the disappearance of 18 leftist sympathizers in the late 70’s. He died in 2003 before facing justice.