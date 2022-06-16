Historic event: Stanley, City status proclamation to a round of applause from some 400 Falkland Islanders

Governor Nigel Philips CBE reads the Proclamation, next to minister for Defense Procurement, Jeremy Quin (Left) and MLA Peter Biggs (right)

An overview of the packed City Hall covered in Union Jack and Falklands' flags

Continuing with the Liberation Day celebrations on Tuesday 14 June 2022, the Falkland Islands community gathered in the Town Hall for the formal presentation by the Governor of the Letters of Patent granting Stanley, City Status.

The declaration by the Queen, as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations was signed by Elizabeth II and dated 14th June.

The Governor read the proclamation to the cheers and applause of the plus four hundred crowd that gathered for the historic occasion, at the now City Hall.

The Proclamation was the culmination of a service at the Liberation Memorial and the military parade headed by Royal Marines band, and units of Marines, Paras, Welsh and Scotch Guards and Blue & Royals as well as the Navy and Air Force, that is representatives from all units who fought in the 74 days war.

Estimates are that it was the biggest crowd ever for such an occasion, several hundred, if we take into account that the Falklands population is 3,500 and Stanley City, some 2,100. The crowd was invited to drinks and a hot meal.