US Embassy in BA watching Emtrasur aircraft case closely

The United States Embassy in Buenos Aires is keeping an eye on the case of the Iranian-Venezuelan cargo airplane seized at the Ministro Pistarini international airport in Ezeiza, which is on the US Treasury's black list.

“We are following with interest the investigations into the crew and the aircraft, and we appreciate the investigative efforts of the Argentine authorities,” Ambassador Marc Stanley said Thursday in a statement.

Five Iranians (Mohammad Khosraviaragh; Gholamreza Ghasemi; Mahdi Mouseli; Saeid Vali Zadeh; and Abdolbaset Mohammadi) and 14 Venezuelans were on the flight that arrived at Ezeiza last Monday. Some of them, according to intelligence information, would have links with the Quds Forces, a division of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps specialized in military intelligence operations.

Israel's Embassy in Buenos Aires had also addressed the case, saying the Conviasa / Emtrasur Boeing 747 had been previously used by Iranian carrier Mahan Air for international undercover missions.

According to the diplomatic report, the aircraft was carrying “a group of Iranian officials, among whom was a senior executive of the Persian airline Qeshm Fars Air,” namely pilot Gholamreza Ghasemi Abbas, who would be a shareholder and board member and CEO of the Qeshm Fars Air airline, used by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) to move weapons and military equipment to Syria during the civil war in that country. Abbas, born Nov. 22, 1958, is a namesake of a former Iranian Revolutionary Guard officer. It is yet to be determined whether they are the same person.

The aircraft purchased earlier this year by Conviasa from Mahan Air is grounded at Ezeiza International Airport, under the supervision of the Airport Security Police (PSA), where Argentine authorities searched it for evidence.

Argentine Presidential Spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti said in her traditional meeting with the press each Thursday that the administration had carried out all the corresponding measures and “the rest is part of the novel that each journalist or each media wants to make [up].”