A numerous Argentine multi-party delegation to UN C24, arrives Wednesday to New York

20th Monday, June 2022 - 09:30 UTC Full article

Minister Cafiero is scheduled to arrive in New York on Wednesday 22 June where he will hold a round of talks with representatives from C24 country members

The Argentine government will be claiming this week before the United Nations Special Committee on Decolonization, or C24, the resumption of negotiations with the United Kingdom for a peaceful solution to the sovereignty dispute over the Falklands/Malvinas Islands.

Foreign minister Santiago Cafiero will head the Argentine delegation in New York made up of government and opposition lawmakers, foreign ministry experts in the South Atlantic demand, and petitioners, relatives of the first Argentine appointed governor of the Falklands/Malvinas, Luis Vernet who was chased from the Islands by rebellious gauchos, demanding arrears, and American seal hunters.

Cafiero is scheduled to arrive in New York on Wednesday 22 June where he will hold a round of talks with representatives from country members of C24. On Thursday 23 June he will address the Committee, as will the Falkland Islands petitioners, and Argentine petitioners.

The Argentine multi party delegation also includes the Tierra del Fuego (Antarctica and Malvinas Islands) governor, Gustavo Melella, members of the Council relative to Malvinas affairs, and the head of the Malvinas, Antarctica and South Atlantic islands, Guillermo Carmona, foreign ministry cabinet chief Luciana Ttio and the head of Malvinas and South Atlantic islands, Sandra Pitta.

The Argentine strategy is to present the claim before the world as a State issue, and calling on the UK to abide by International Law and comply with UN General Assembly and UN C24 resolutions.

n one of this latest statements, Argentine president Alberto Fernandez insisted that “Argentina is a peaceful country, and we will continue through diplomacy the legitimate rights over our Malvinas Islands, we keep trusting dialogue”.