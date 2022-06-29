Job creation on the rise, Brazilian report shows

Brazil has recorded the creation of 277,018 new formal jobs in May this year, according to a Labor Ministry report released Tuesday.

The Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed) study said the jobs surplus stemmed from 1,960,960 new hirings and 1,683,942 dismissals.

Hence, the total number of formal workers went up 0.67% against data from April, going from 41,448,948 to 41,729,858.

Still, the national average starting salaries slipped from April's figures by R$ 18.05 (US$ 3.43) to R$ 1,898.02 (US$ 360.29).

In the first five months of 2022, 1,051,503 new jobs were recorded, resulting from 9,693,109 admissions and 8,641,606 dismissals.

The five major groups of economic activities evaluated recorded positive balances in terms of formal job creation. Like in April this year, the services sector topped the list with a balance of 120,294 formal jobs. Next came trade (+47,557 jobs); industry (+46,975 jobs); construction (+35,445 jobs) and agriculture, livestock, forestry, fishing and aquaculture (+26,747 jobs).

All five Brazilian regions also had a positive balance, especially the Midwest, whose index varied by 0.94%, with a balance of 33,978 formal job openings. Next came the North (+0.82%, +16,091 jobs); the Northeast (+0.73%, +48,847 jobs); the Southeast (+0.69%, +147,846 jobs), and the South (+0.33%, +25,585 jobs).

In absolute terms, the federal units with the best monthly balance in May were São Paulo, with a positive result of 85,659 jobs (positive variation of 0.67% compared to April); Minas Gerais (+29,970 jobs or +0.68%) and Rio de Janeiro (+20,226 jobs, +0.61%). Still, in absolute terms, Sergipe: (+855 jobs, +0.30%); Roraima (+494 jobs, +0.75%), and Amapá (+334 jobs, +0.46%) were the states with the lowest improvements.

There were 24,094 hirings and 18,284 terminations in the intermittent work modality, leaving a balance of 5,810 jobs. Two hundred and eighty-six workers signed more than one contract in the intermittent worker condition. From the point of view of economic activities, the balance of employment in the intermittent work mode was distributed among Services (+4,505 jobs), General Industry (+1,117 jobs), and Construction (+436 jobs), Agriculture and Livestock (+303 jobs), and Commerce (-551 jobs).

There were also 19,530 part-time hirings and 16,251 dismissals, generating a balance of 3,279 jobs, involving 8,904 contracting establishments. Fifty-nine employees had more than one part-time contract.

Labor Minister José Carlos Oliveira celebrated May's numbers. “This year alone, there are already about 1.5 million new jobs created. Two hundred and seventy-seven thousand in the month of May alone,” he pointed out.

“At the beginning of 2022, we had a projection that by the end of this year we would reach 1.5 million. And as I had already said before, taking into account only the results of these first five months, we can already dream of a much higher number.”

