Falkland Islands’ donation to Ukrainian people reaches £42 thousand

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) confirmed that a total of £42,038.10 was raised and passed to charity, United Kingdom. The charity will use the donation to help UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) teams deliver life-saving aid to people forced to flee their homes in Ukraine.
A total of £21,019.05 was donated to the local account by members of the public, collection buckets and private donations. The government matched this amount enabling the Falkland Islands to donate an incredible amount of money that will go straight to helping the Ukrainian people.
Chair of the Legislative Assembly, MLA Roger Spink talked about the donations and said that “the war in the Ukraine continues to shock the world. Our generous and warm-hearted community never cease to amaze me when it comes to donating to those most in need, and I must congratulate everyone for their generous donations.”
“40 years ago, the Falkland Islands received donations from around the world in order to re-build our community, which we did. We now find ourselves helping another country and their people try and re-build their lives. There is no doubt in my mind that this money will make a huge difference to those who now find themselves without a home and need emergency help,” Spink expressed.
For donations:
Name: Falkland Islands Government RE Ukraine Emergency
Account Number: 002003344011
For more information on the United Kingdom for UNHCR please visit: https://www.unrefugees.org.uk/
Posted 17 hours ago +2
OK - I will take you up on your offer; please let us know your sources for your estimate.Posted 17 hours ago +2
I am not suggesting you are wrong, but by my rough estimate, the Falklands population have donated approximately £6 per man woman and child (£21,000 / approx 3,500), and the UK has a population of approx 70 million, which would equate to UK donations of £420,000,000. So you are suggesting INDIVIDUAL donations (not government spending) to Ukraine from the UK of £4.2 billion, or £60 from every man woman and child. Sounds unlikely to me, and I cannot find figures to support your claim, but will keep an open mind.
So you are not “glad to donate” your calculations then.Posted 16 hours ago +1