Falkland Islands’ donation to Ukrainian people reaches £42 thousand

14th Thursday, July 2022 - 09:56 UTC Full article

“40 years ago, the Falkland Islands received donations from around the world in order to re-build our community,” MLA Roger Spink said

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) confirmed that a total of £42,038.10 was raised and passed to charity, United Kingdom. The charity will use the donation to help UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) teams deliver life-saving aid to people forced to flee their homes in Ukraine.

A total of £21,019.05 was donated to the local account by members of the public, collection buckets and private donations. The government matched this amount enabling the Falkland Islands to donate an incredible amount of money that will go straight to helping the Ukrainian people.

Chair of the Legislative Assembly, MLA Roger Spink talked about the donations and said that “the war in the Ukraine continues to shock the world. Our generous and warm-hearted community never cease to amaze me when it comes to donating to those most in need, and I must congratulate everyone for their generous donations.”

“40 years ago, the Falkland Islands received donations from around the world in order to re-build our community, which we did. We now find ourselves helping another country and their people try and re-build their lives. There is no doubt in my mind that this money will make a huge difference to those who now find themselves without a home and need emergency help,” Spink expressed.

For donations:

Name: Falkland Islands Government RE Ukraine Emergency

Account Number: 002003344011

For more information on the United Kingdom for UNHCR please visit: https://www.unrefugees.org.uk/